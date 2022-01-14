Area Sports: Jan. 14, 2021

TODAY 

Girls Basketball

Warrensburg at Schroon Lake, 6 p.m.

Keene at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Peru at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Women's Basketball 

Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

Men's Hockey

Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 7 p.m.

Women's Hockey

Plattsburgh State at Oswego, 3 p.m. 

Wrestling

Essex at Beekmantown, 3 p.m.

Bowling

AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Franklin Academy vs. Plattsburgh, virtual meet, 5 p.m.

 

