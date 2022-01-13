Area Sports: Jan. 13, 2022

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Schroon Lake at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 7 p.m.
Saranac at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Franklin Academy at Plattsburgh, 4:45 p.m.
Beehmantown at SLP, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac at Ameri-Can North Sports Center, TBD.
