Area Sports: Jan. 12, 2021

TODAY 

Bowling

AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Crown Point at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Peru, 7 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac, 7:30 p.m.

 

 

