Area Sports: Jan. 12, 2021

TODAY
Bowling
AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Peru, 7 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.