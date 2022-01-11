Area Sports: Jan. 11, 2022

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Seton Catholic at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Peru at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac at SLP, 6 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saranac at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
