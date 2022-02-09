Area Sports: Feb. 9, 2022

TODAY 

Bowling

Plattsburgh at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs Saranac at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Chazy at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Willsboro at Bolton, 7:15 p.m.

Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Wells at Warrensburg, 5 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Peru at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

 

