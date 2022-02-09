Area Sports: Feb. 9, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
Plattsburgh at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs Saranac at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Chazy at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Willsboro at Bolton, 7:15 p.m.
Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Wells at Warrensburg, 5 p.m.
Moriah at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Peru at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
