Area Sports: Feb. 8, 2022

TODAY

Bowling

WIllsboro at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Keene at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 7 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Northeastern Clinton at SLP, 6 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 7:30 p.m.

 

