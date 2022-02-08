Area Sports: Feb. 8, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
WIllsboro at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Keene at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 7 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Northeastern Clinton at SLP, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 7:30 p.m.
