Area Sports: Feb. 5 and 6, 2022

TODAY 

Boys Basketball

Wells at Canajoharie, 12 p.m.

Heuvelton vs Moriah at Saranac Lake, 12:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Seton Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

TBD at Northeastern Clinton, TBD

Rye vs Lake Placid at Lake Placid Olympic Center, 11:55 a.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 12:30 p.m. 

Plattsburgh vs Queensbury at Glens Falls Recreation Ice Center, 1 p.m.

Multiple Schools at Lake Placid, 2:40 p.m.

Wrestling

AuSable Valley at Peru, 12 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs SUNY Cortland at Upstate Medical University Arena, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State at Oswego State, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State at Oswego State, 4 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Fredonia at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Indoor Track

Multiple Schools at Union College, 1 p.m.

 

