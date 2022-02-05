Area Sports: Feb. 5 and 6, 2022

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Wells at Canajoharie, 12 p.m.
Heuvelton vs Moriah at Saranac Lake, 12:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Seton Catholic, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
TBD at Northeastern Clinton, TBD
Rye vs Lake Placid at Lake Placid Olympic Center, 11:55 a.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 12:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs Queensbury at Glens Falls Recreation Ice Center, 1 p.m.
Multiple Schools at Lake Placid, 2:40 p.m.
Wrestling
AuSable Valley at Peru, 12 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs SUNY Cortland at Upstate Medical University Arena, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State at Oswego State, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State at Oswego State, 4 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Fredonia at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Indoor Track
Multiple Schools at Union College, 1 p.m.
