Area Sports: Feb. 4, 2022

TODAY 

Bowling

Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Seton Catholic vs. TBA at Chateaugay Community Bowl, 5 p.m.

Lake Placid at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 7 p.m.

Saranac at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Franklin Academy at Northeastern Clinton, TBD

Multiple Schools at Lake Placid, 5:25 p.m.

Plattsburgh High vs Tri Falls at Glens Falls Recreation Ice Center, 5:30 p.m.

Saranac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Cortland, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Cortland, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Cortland, 2 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Buffalo State at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

 

