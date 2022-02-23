Area Sports: Feb. 23, 2022

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Class B Sectionals
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Peru at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Class C Sectionals
Ticonderoga at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. Morning high of 55F with temps falling sharply to near 25. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 7:16 am
74, of LaPlante Road, West Chazy, passed away, February 22, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements have been entrust…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.