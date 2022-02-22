Area Sports: Feb. 22, 2022

TUESDAY
Girls Basketball
Class B Sectionals
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Peru, 6 p.m.
Class D Sectionals
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey Sectionals
SLP at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth A. Macbeth, of Plattsburgh, died on Sunday February 20,2022 at UVHN:CVPH Medical Center. A Mass will be celebrated on February 24, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Peter's Church. Burial will be later in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
of Mooers, N.Y., passed away Feb. 13, 2022. A visitation will be held at M.B. Clark Funeral Home in Champlain on Friday, February 25th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Arrangements with M.B. Clark Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.