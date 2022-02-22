Area Sports: Feb. 22, 2022

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball

Class B Sectionals

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Peru, 6 p.m.

Class D Sectionals

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys Hockey Sectionals

SLP at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

 

Trending Video

Recommended for you