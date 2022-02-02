Area Sports: Feb. 2, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
Willsboro at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Boquet Valley, 6;30 p.m.
Willsboro at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Peru at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Fort Ann at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Lake Placid at Massena, 7 p.m.
