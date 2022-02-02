Area Sports: Feb. 2, 2022

TODAY

Bowling

Willsboro at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Boquet Valley, 6;30 p.m.

Willsboro at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Peru at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Fort Ann at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Lake Placid at Massena, 7 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you