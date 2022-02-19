Area Sports: Feb. 19, 2022

TODAY
Girls Basketball
Schroon Lake at Willsboro, 11 a.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac at St. Lawrence, 1 p.m.
Massena at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Indoor Track
Varsity State Qualifiers at Union College, 11 a.m.
KEESEVILLE [mdash] Hazel LaBounty, 97, of Keeseville passed away on February 11, 2022, in Florida, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Keeseville on February 9, 1925, the daughter of Herbert Landon Owen and Julia Louisa (McLean) Owen. Hazel graduated Keeseville Central School…
64, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the CVPH Medical Center with his loving family by his side. At Randy's request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
