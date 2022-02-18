Area Sports: Feb. 18, 2022

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Schroon Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Seton Catholic at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Plattsburgh at SLP, 6 p.m.
Snow showers. High 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Clear skies early then increasing clouds with periods of snow showers late. Low 2F. NNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 9:21 am
KEESEVILLE [mdash] Hazel LaBounty, 97, of Keeseville passed away on February 11, 2022, in Florida, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Keeseville on February 9, 1925, the daughter of Herbert Landon Owen and Julia Louisa (McLean) Owen. Hazel graduated Keeseville Central School…
64, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the CVPH Medical Center with his loving family by his side. At Randy's request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
ROCHESTER [mdash] Alan R. LaFave, 76, of 353 Farmington Road, Rochester, passed away unexpectedly, Feb. 15, 2022, at home. Born on July 24, 1945, in Burke, N.Y., he was a son of Roma J. and Mary Blanche LaFave. On Aug. 21, 1976, in Cuba, he married the former Brenda J. Dalton who preceded hi…
Robert McKee, Sr., 83, of Schuyler Falls passed away Tuesday, February 15,2022 at home. Visitation February 21,2022 3:00 to 4:00p.m. at Brown Funeral Home with services to follow at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.