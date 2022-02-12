Area Sports: Feb. 12 and 13, 2022

TODAY
Wrestling
Varsity Sectionals at Northern Adirondack, TBD
Boys Basketball
Willsboro at Schroon Lake, 11:30 a.m.
Peru at Massena, 12:45 p.m.
Beekmantown at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 2 p.m.
Massena at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Brockport at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Brockport at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Indoor Track
Varsity Sectionals at St. Lawrence University, 10 a.m.
Swimming
Boys Varsity Sectionals at SUNY Potsdam, 1 p.m.
