Area Sports: Feb. 12 and 13, 2022

TODAY 

Wrestling

Varsity Sectionals at Northern Adirondack, TBD

Boys Basketball

Willsboro at Schroon Lake, 11:30 a.m.

Peru at Massena, 12:45 p.m.

Beekmantown at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 2 p.m.

Massena at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Brockport at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Brockport at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Indoor Track

Varsity Sectionals at St. Lawrence University, 10 a.m.

Swimming

Boys Varsity Sectionals at SUNY Potsdam, 1 p.m.

 

