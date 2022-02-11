Area Sports: Feb. 11, 2022

TODAY 

Bowling

Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake Placid at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Keene at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Fort Edward at Schroon Lake, 4 p.m.

Johsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Geneseo at Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Geneseo at Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 7 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

 

