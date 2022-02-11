Area Sports: Feb. 11, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake Placid at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Fort Edward at Schroon Lake, 4 p.m.
Johsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Geneseo at Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Geneseo at Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 7 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
