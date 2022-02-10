Area Sports: Feb. 10, 2022

TODAY 

Bowling

WIllsboro vs. AuSable Valley at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Seton Catholic at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

SLP at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 5 p.m.

 

