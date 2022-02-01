Area Sports: Feb. 1, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
AuSable Valley at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Keene at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Peru, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Sectionals; SLP at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
SLP at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
SUNY Canton at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
