Area Sports: Feb. 1, 2022

TODAY 

Bowling

AuSable Valley at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Keene at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Peru, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Sectionals; SLP at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

SLP at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

SUNY Canton at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

 

