Area Sports: Dec. 8, 2021

Boys Bowling

Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.

 

Girls Bowling

Willsboro at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.

 

Boys Basketball

Crown Point at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Wells at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Peru, 7 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

 

Men’s Basketball

Middlebury at Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.

 

Women’s Basketball

Middlebury at Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.

 

