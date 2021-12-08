Area Sports: Dec. 8, 2021

Boys Bowling
Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Willsboro at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Crown Point at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Wells at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Peru, 7 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Middlebury at Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Middlebury at Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.
