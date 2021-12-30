Area Sports: Dec. 30, 2021

TODAY
Wrestling
AuSable Valley vs TBA, TBA
Beekmantown at Queensbury, 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball
AuSable Valley at Crown Point, 2:30 p.m.
Saranac at Franklin Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs Peru at Moriah, 5 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Northern Adirondack at Chateaugay, 1:30 p.m.
Canton vs. Saranac at North Country Community College, 1:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Massena at North Country Community College, 4:30 p.m.
Norwood-Norfolk vs. AuSable Valley at North Country Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Norwood-Norfolk Central vs. Northeastern Clinton Central School at Rouses Point Civic Center, 6:00 p.m.
