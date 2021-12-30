Area Sports: Dec. 30, 2021

TODAY

Wrestling

AuSable Valley vs TBA, TBA

Beekmantown at Queensbury, 10 a.m.

Boys Basketball

AuSable Valley at Crown Point, 2:30 p.m.

Saranac at Franklin Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs Peru at Moriah, 5 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Northern Adirondack at Chateaugay, 1:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Saranac at North Country Community College, 1:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Massena at North Country Community College, 4:30 p.m.

Norwood-Norfolk vs. AuSable Valley at North Country Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Norwood-Norfolk Central vs. Northeastern Clinton Central School at Rouses Point Civic Center, 6:00 p.m.

 

