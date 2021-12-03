Area Sports: Dec. 3, 2021

TODAY

Boys Basketball

Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.

Peru at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Seton at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Fort Ann, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Tupper Lake at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

Saranac at Whitesboro, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Seton Catholic at Bolton, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.

Beekmantown at North Warren, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.

Brushton-Moira at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey 

Saranac vs. Potsdam at TBA, TBA

Niskayuna at Saranac Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Beekmantown at Massena, TBA

Boys Swimming

AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m. 

 

 

