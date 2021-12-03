Area Sports: Dec. 3, 2021

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Peru at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Seton at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Fort Ann, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Tupper Lake at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Saranac at Whitesboro, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Seton Catholic at Bolton, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.
Beekmantown at North Warren, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.
Brushton-Moira at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac vs. Potsdam at TBA, TBA
Niskayuna at Saranac Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Beekmantown at Massena, TBA
Boys Swimming
AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
