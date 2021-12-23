Area Sports: Dec. 23, 2021

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Moriah at Fonda-Fultonville, 4 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
SCIOTA [mdash] Lillian Dragon Shelters Alger passed away on December 17, 2021, in Sidney, New York. She was born on February 20, 1923, to Richard and Mettie (Guyette) Dragon. After graduation from Altona Central School and Plattsburgh Business Institute (PBI), she moved to Schenectady and wo…
