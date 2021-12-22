Area Sports: Dec. 22, 2021

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Keene at Boquet Valley, 5 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Chazy, 5 p.m.
The King’s at Bolton, 5:30 p.m.
Ogdensburg at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake Placid at Peru, 5 p.m.
Chazy at Ticonderoga, 5 p..m.
Keene at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Tupper Lake at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
The King’s at Bolton, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Franklin Academy at SLP, 5:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Potsdam, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Beekmantown at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
