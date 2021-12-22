Area Sports: Dec. 22, 2021

TODAY

Boys Basketball

Keene at Boquet Valley, 5 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Chazy, 5 p.m.

The King’s at Bolton, 5:30 p.m.

Ogdensburg at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake Placid at Peru, 5 p.m.

Chazy at Ticonderoga, 5 p..m.

Keene at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Tupper Lake at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

The King’s at Bolton, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Franklin Academy at SLP, 5:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Potsdam, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Saranac at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Beekmantown at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

 

