Area Sports: Dec. 2, 2021

TODAY
Girls Basketball
Lake Placid at Peru, 5 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs Ticonderoga at Willsboro, 5:30 p.m.
Moriah at Willsboro, 7 p.m.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 2, 2021 @ 8:24 am
of Rouses Point, died Dec. 1, 2021, at UVM-CVPH Medical Center. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Rouses Point. A full obituary will soon publish.
Robert Leonard Lobdell, 68, of Chazy died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at CVPH Medical Center, Plattsburgh. Arrangements are incomplete with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
