Area Sports: Dec. 18 and 19, 2021

TODAY
Boys Basketball
St. Lawrence Central at Saranac Lake, 11:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
AuSable Valley at St. Regis Falls, noon.
Northern Adirondack at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Beekmantown at Potsdam, 1 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Rye at Northeastern Clinton, 3 p.m.
TBA vs. Beekmantown at Stafford Ice Arena, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Plattsburgh vs. TBA at Shen Holiday Invite, 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Boys Hockey
Guilderland at Northeastern Clinton, 11:30 a.m.
Rye at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.
Indoor Track
Multiple schools at Union College, 1 p.m.
