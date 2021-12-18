Area Sports: Dec. 18 and 19, 2021

TODAY 

 

Boys Basketball

St. Lawrence Central at Saranac Lake, 11:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

AuSable Valley at St. Regis Falls, noon.

Northern Adirondack at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Beekmantown at Potsdam, 1 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Rye at Northeastern Clinton, 3 p.m.

TBA vs. Beekmantown at Stafford Ice Arena, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Plattsburgh vs. TBA at Shen Holiday Invite, 1:30 p.m.

 

SUNDAY

Boys Hockey

Guilderland at Northeastern Clinton, 11:30 a.m.

Rye at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.

Indoor Track

Multiple schools at Union College, 1 p.m.

 

