Area Sports: Dec. 17, 2021

TODAY 

Bowling

Saranac at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Schroon Lake at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Peru, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Plattsburgh at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

SLP at Tupper Lake, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Franklin Academy at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Indoor Track

Multiple Schools at Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

 

