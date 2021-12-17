Area Sports: Dec. 17, 2021

TODAY
Bowling
Saranac at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Schroon Lake at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Peru, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Plattsburgh at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
SLP at Tupper Lake, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Franklin Academy at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Indoor Track
Multiple Schools at Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
