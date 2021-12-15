Area Sports: Dec. 15, 2021

TODAY
Bowling
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Hockey
SLP at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Franklin Academy at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Saranac at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Saranac at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
