Area Sports: Dec. 15, 2021

TODAY 

Bowling

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Hockey

SLP at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Franklin Academy at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Saranac at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Saranac at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

 

Trending Video

Recommended for you