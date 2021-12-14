Area Sports: Dec. 14, 2021

TODAY
Bowling
Peru at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Schroon Lake at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 7 p.m.
Chazy at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake Placid at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
