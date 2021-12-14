Area Sports: Dec. 14, 2021

TODAY 

Bowling

Peru at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Schroon Lake at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Keene at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 7 p.m.

Chazy at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake Placid at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

 

