Area Sports: Dec. 11, 2021

TODAY 

Boys Basketball 

Seton vs. Saranac Lake at North Country Community College, Noon.

Utica Academy of Science at Beekmantown, 2:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Fonda-Fultonville at Fulton-Montgomery Community College, 3 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Ticonderoga at Word of Life, 4:30 p.m.

 

Girls Basketball

Saranac vs. Colonie at Fulton-Montgomery Community College, 1:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Rice Memorial, 2:30 p.m.

Norwood-Norfolk vs. Peru at SUNY Canton, 7:30 p.m. 

 

Wrestling

Beekmantown at Glens Falls, TBD

Multiple Schools at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 a.m. 

 

SUNDAY 

Girls Hockey

TBA at SLP, 11 a.m. 

