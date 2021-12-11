Area Sports: Dec. 11, 2021

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Seton vs. Saranac Lake at North Country Community College, Noon.
Utica Academy of Science at Beekmantown, 2:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Fonda-Fultonville at Fulton-Montgomery Community College, 3 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Ticonderoga at Word of Life, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saranac vs. Colonie at Fulton-Montgomery Community College, 1:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Rice Memorial, 2:30 p.m.
Norwood-Norfolk vs. Peru at SUNY Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Beekmantown at Glens Falls, TBD
Multiple Schools at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
Girls Hockey
TBA at SLP, 11 a.m.
