Area Sports: April 8, 2022

TODAY
Baseball
Saranac at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton/Newcomb at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s Baseball
Oswego State at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
