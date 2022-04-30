TODAY
Track and Field
Saranac at Hudson Falls, TBD
Beekmantown at St. Lawrence University, 10:30 a.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lake Placid vs Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Chazy, 10:30 a.m.
Plattsburgh at Norwood-Norfolk, 10:30 a.m.
Peru at Watervliet, 1 p.m.
Softball
North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 10 a.m.
Willsboro at Moriah, 10 a.m.
TBA vs Beekmantown at Beekmantown Town Hall Field 1, 10:30 a.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Chazy, 10:30 a.m.
Saranac Lake at Saranac, 11 a.m.
TBA at Beekmantown, 4:35 p.m.
SUNDAY
Baseball
NCCS, Canton, Edwards-Knox at Ogdensburg Free Academy, TBD
AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ogdensburg Free Academy vs Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 1 p.m.
