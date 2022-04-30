TODAY 

Track and Field

Saranac at Hudson Falls, TBD

Beekmantown at St. Lawrence University, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lake Placid vs Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Chazy, 10:30 a.m.

Plattsburgh at Norwood-Norfolk, 10:30 a.m.

Peru at Watervliet, 1 p.m.

Softball

North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 10 a.m. 

Willsboro at Moriah, 10 a.m.

TBA vs Beekmantown at Beekmantown Town Hall Field 1, 10:30 a.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Chazy, 10:30 a.m.

Saranac Lake at Saranac, 11 a.m.

TBA at Beekmantown, 4:35 p.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball

NCCS, Canton, Edwards-Knox at Ogdensburg Free Academy, TBD

AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Ogdensburg Free Academy vs Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 1 p.m.

 

