Area Sports: April 29, 2021

TODAY

Volleyball

Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's lacrosse

Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Football

Ticonderoga at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 5 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.

Peru at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.

College track and field

Plattsburgh State at St. Lawrence, TBD.

SUNDAY

College baseball

Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m. (DH)

Women's tennis

Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 1:30 p.m.

