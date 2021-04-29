Area Sports: April 29, 2021

TODAY
Volleyball
Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's lacrosse
Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Football
Ticonderoga at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 5 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.
Peru at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.
College track and field
Plattsburgh State at St. Lawrence, TBD.
SUNDAY
College baseball
Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m. (DH)
Women's tennis
Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 1:30 p.m.
