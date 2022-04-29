Area Sports: April 28, 2022

TODAY 

Golf

Moriah vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, TBD

Beekmantown vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, TBD

Saranac at Ticonderoga, TBD

Saranac Lake vs Lake Placid at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs AuSable Valley at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs Northeastern Clinton at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 7 p.m.

 

