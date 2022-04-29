Area Sports: April 28, 2022

Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Concerns Across northern New York This Afternoon... A significantly dry air mass will become established across northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 15 to 25 percent range by midday. In addition, gusty northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will be common through the morning and afternoon hours. The combination of dry and windy conditions will allow for fine fuels, such as dead grass and leaf litter, to completely dry out. Fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to how dry the air will be this afternoon. Remember, a burn ban is in effect through May 14th for all of New York state which means no open burning is allowed.