Area Sports: April 28, 2022

TODAY
Golf
Moriah vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, TBD
Beekmantown vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, TBD
Saranac at Ticonderoga, TBD
Saranac Lake vs Lake Placid at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs AuSable Valley at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs Northeastern Clinton at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.