Area Sports: April 28, 2022

TODAY
Golf
Boquet Valley vs Schroon Lake at Schroon Lake Golf Club, TBD
Willsboro vs Crown Point at Ticonderoga Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Ticonderoga at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lake Placid at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Saranac at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs Beekmantown at Beekmantown Town Hall Field 2, 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Moriah/Boquet Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Ogdensburg Free Academy at Plattsburgh High, 5:30 p.m.
