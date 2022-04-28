Area Sports: April 28, 2022

TODAY  

Golf

Boquet Valley vs Schroon Lake at Schroon Lake Golf Club, TBD

Willsboro vs Crown Point at Ticonderoga Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

 

Tennis

Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

 

Baseball

Ticonderoga at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

 

Girls Lacrosse

Lake Placid at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

 

Softball

Saranac at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs Beekmantown at Beekmantown Town Hall Field 2, 5:30 p.m.

 

Track and Field

Moriah/Boquet Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

 

Girls Lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5:30 p.m.

 

Boys Lacrosse

Ogdensburg Free Academy at Plattsburgh High, 5:30 p.m.

 

