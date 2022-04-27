TODAY
Golf
Seton Catholic vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, TBD.
Ticonderoga vs Moriah at Moriah Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Wells vs Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Bolton Baseball Field, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs Northeastern Clinton at Lyon Mountain Baseball Field, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Wells at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
