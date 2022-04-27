TODAY 

Golf

Seton Catholic vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, TBD.

Ticonderoga vs Moriah at Moriah Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Wells vs Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Bolton Baseball Field, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs Northeastern Clinton at Lyon Mountain Baseball Field, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Wells at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

 

