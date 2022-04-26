Area Sports: April 26, 2022

TODAY

Tennis

Schroon Lake at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

 

Baseball

Schroon Lake/Bolton/Newcomb at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

 

Girls Lacrosse

Canton vs. Plattsburgh at PSU Field House, 4:30 p.m.

 

Boys Lacrosse

Canton vs. Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley Central School, 5 p.m.

 

Softball

Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:45 p.m.

 

Track and Field

Seton Catholic at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

