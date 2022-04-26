Area Sports: April 26, 2022

TODAY
Tennis
Schroon Lake at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Schroon Lake/Bolton/Newcomb at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Canton vs. Plattsburgh at PSU Field House, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Canton vs. Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley Central School, 5 p.m.
Softball
Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:45 p.m.
Track and Field
Seton Catholic at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
