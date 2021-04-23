Area Sports: April 23, 2021

FRIDAY
Baseball
Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 1 p.m. (DH)
Men's lacrosse
Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Football
OFA at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Tupper Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Track and field
Plattsburgh State at St. Lawrence Quad Meet, 1 p.m.
Softball
Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m. (DH)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.