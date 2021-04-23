Area Sports: April 23, 2021

FRIDAY

Baseball

Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 1 p.m. (DH)

Men's lacrosse

Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Football

OFA at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Tupper Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Peru at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Track and field

Plattsburgh State at St. Lawrence Quad Meet, 1 p.m.

Softball

Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m. (DH)

