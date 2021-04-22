Area Sports: April 22, 2021

TODAY

Women's lacrosse

Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 4 p.m,

Women's tennis

Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Saranac at Lake Placid, 5 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you