Area Sports: April 21, 2021

TODAY

Women's lacrosse

Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 5:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 6 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

* No spectators allowed.

