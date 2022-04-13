Area Sports: April 13, 2022

TODAY
Tennis
Seton Catholic at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Peru at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Plattsburgh at Massena, 6 p.m.
