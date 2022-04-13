Area Sports: April 13, 2022

TODAY

Tennis

Seton Catholic at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Peru at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Plattsburgh at Massena, 6 p.m.

 

