Area Sports: April 12, 2022

TODAY 

Tennis

Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

 

Baseball

Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

 

Softball

Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

 

Girls Lacrosse

Plattsburgh at Salmon River, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Salmon River at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

 

Track and Field

Peru at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga, Northeastern Clinton at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

 

