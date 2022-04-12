Area Sports: April 12, 2022

TODAY
Tennis
Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Plattsburgh at Salmon River, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Salmon River at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
Peru at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga, Northeastern Clinton at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.