Area Sports: April 10, 2021

SATURDAY
Softball
New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, noon (DH)
Baseball
Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 1 p.m. (DH)
Women's lacrosse
Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 2 p.m.
*No spectators permitted at SUNYAC contests
81, of North Farm Road, Chazy, passed away, April 7, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Obituary will follow in tomorrow's paper.
Commented
