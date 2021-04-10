Area Sports: April 10, 2021

SATURDAY

Softball

New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, noon (DH)

Baseball

Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 1 p.m. (DH)

Women's lacrosse

Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 2 p.m.

*No spectators permitted at SUNYAC contests

