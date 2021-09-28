All CVAC volleyball matches decided by 3-2 scores

PERU — In what turned out to be a back-and-forth match, Saranac Lake outlasted Peru for a 3-2 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball on Tuesday.
The gym was electric in Peru as the crowd was invested the whole time.
That energy was matched by the players through five sets.
The Red Storm had plenty of contributors in the win.
Alyssa Lapierre was strong from the service line with seven aces to go along with 22 points, while Mia Sanford was strong at the net with 13 kills.
Anica Null almost had a double-double after recording 16 points and eight aces, and Azra Michael totaled 10 assists.
The Nighthawks finished with some hefty numbers of their own.
Rachel Madore's triple-double that featured 34 assists, 17 points and 16 digs helped lead Peru, while Alyssa Bartholomew (30), Alexandrea LaValley (21) and Payton Seymour (10) combined for 61 digs.
Haley-Ann Lozier notched 18 points, Madisyn Robinson recorded 14 kills and Mallory Martin tallied 13 kills.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Peru 2
18-25, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26, 16-25
SLCS- Lapierre 22 points, 7 aces, 2 assists; Montroy 5 points, 1 ace; Sanford 5 points, 2 aces, 13 kills, 1 block; Small 6 kills, 3 blocks; Whitson 2 points, 4 assists, 3 kills; Lereet 3 points, 1 ace, 1 dig, 4 assists, 3 kills; Hewitt 4 points, 2 aces, 9 digs, 2 kills; Null 16 points, 8 aces, 2 kills; Michael 10 assists, 1 kill.
PCS- Bartholomew 4 points, 2 assists, 30 digs; Madore 17 points, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 34 assists, 16 digs; Martin 2 points, 1 ace, 13 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Clary 8 digs; Finn 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs; LaValley 9 points, 5 kills, 21 digs; Robinson 14 kills, 5 blocks; Seymour 9 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 10 digs; Cunningham 3 points, 1 kill; Lozier 18 points, 3 kills, 8 digs.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
CLINTONVILLE — What a comeback by the Bobcats.
After losing the first two sets, Northern Adirondack rallied for 25-5, 25-9 and 25-18 victories in the final three frames to come away with the win on the road.
Elyse Hogan helped lead the way with 13 points, 11 kills and 13 digs for a triple-double, and Allie Barber nearly had a triple-double with 23 points, 13 aces, eight digs, six assists and five kills.
Kate LaPoint finished with 11 digs to go along with a combined 27 points from Emily Griffin (15) and Mackenzie Lawrence (12).
Mallorie Douglas filled the stat sheet for the Patriots with 17 digs, eight points, five aces and four kills.
Kendal Lawrence added 14 assists, while Kelci Pelkey totaled eight digs.
Raven Sessoms (12) and Layla Lincoln (9) combined for 21 points to boost AuSable Valley.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, AuSable Valley 2
24-26, 19-25, 25-5, 25-9, 25-18
NAC- Hogan 13 points, 3 aces, 11 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs; Guay 17 digs; Griffin 15 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists, 4 digs; Barber 23 points, 13 aces, 5 kills, 6 assists, 8 digs; LaPoint 4 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 5 assists, 11 digs; Lawrence 12 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 5 assists, 4 digs; Porter 2 points, 4 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs; Trombley 1 dig; Brunell 1 assist Husband 1 dig.
AVCS- Anthony 1 dig; Beane 1 dig; Bourgeois 2 digs; Butler 1 kill, 5 digs; Douglas 8 points, 5 aces, 4 kills, 3 assists, 17 digs; Dubuque 2 kills, 1 dig; Durgan, L. 1 point, 1 block; Durgan, S. 7 kills; LaFountain 5 points, 2 digs; Lawrence 2 kills, 14 assists, 6 digs; Lincoln 9 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 6 digs; Pelkey 4 points, 2 aces, 8 digs; Sessoms 12 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Wood 2 digs.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
PLATTSBURGH 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Lauren Cross finished with eight aces, 10 kills and five digs to help lead the Eagles to a hard-earned victory over the Hornets.
Dillon Bronson added four aces and 11 assists for Beekmantown, while Charlize Daniels finished with seven aces and four kills.
Plattsburgh was led by Lily Snide with 10 points, 16 assists and 13 digs, Kristine Cantwell eight points and 10 kills, Allison Crahan nine points and 15 digs, and Olivia Nowosielski three kills and 17 digs.
“Both teams played hard tonight, and it was an incredibly gritty win for us,” Beekmantown coach Emily Anderson. “It was an all-around team win, with all members of the team actively working toward the victory.”
—
Beekmantown 3, Plattsburgh 2
23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21
PHS- Snide, 10 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 16 assists, 13 digs. Fitzwater, 1 dig. Bruso, 4 points, 5 kills, 2 digs. Cantwell, 8 points, 5 aces, 10 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks. Crahan, 9 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 15 digs. Nowosielski, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 17 digs. DeTulleo, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 14 digs. Duquette, 5 points, 2 aces. Battinelli, 4 points, 5 kills.
BCS- Wypyski, 1 ace, 6 digs. Bronson, 4 aces, 1 dig, 11 assists. Cross, 8 aces, 10 kills, 5 digs. Repas, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Daniels, 7 aces, 4 kills, 1 block 3 digs. Hagadorn, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 1 assist. Willette, 3 aces, 3 digs. Dominy, 1 kill, 1 block.
SARANAC 3
LAKE PLACID 2
LAKE PLACID — Zoe Vaughn finished with 11 kills, 13 assists and 18 digs to help give the Chiefs a marathon win over the Blue Bombers.
Also helping out for Saranac were Hailey Schiraldi with seven kills, 15 assists and 18 digs, Lexus Rabideau 18 points and 17 digs, Margie Raftree 11 points and 11 digs, and Paige Bassett nine points and 14 digs.
Powering Lake Placid were Aubrey Hayes with seven points, eight kills, nine digs and 14 assists, Julia Crawford seven points and 13 kills, Bailey Smith 14 points, and Piper Gibson 11 points.
“This was a really fun match,” Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said. “Both teams fought hard, and there were some great rallies.
“The score went back and forth all night. We were tired and did our best to dig deep, but Saranac outlasted us at the end.”
—
Saranac 3, Lake Placid 2
21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
SCS- Blair, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig. Bassett, 9 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 14 digs. Schiraldi, 6 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, 15 assists, 18 digs. Rabideau, 18 points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 17 digs. Vaughn, 4 points, 3 aces, 11 kills, 13 assists, 18 digs. Raftree, 11 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 11 digs. Baughn, 2 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs.
LPCS- Smith, 14 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs, 4 assists. Hayes, 7 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs, 14 assists. Megliore, 3 digs. Sharp, 8 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists. Lawrence, 4 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist. Gibson, 11 points, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist. Gavin, 8 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 assist. Crawford, 7 points, 3 aces, 13 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist.
