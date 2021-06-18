Aimee Caligiore wins professional division, second overall at Hartford Women’s Open

HARTFORD, Conn. — Aimee Caligiore capped off a week of tournament golf in Connecticut by winning the professional division of the Hartford Women’s Open last weekend and placing second overall in a field of 58 players.
The former Lake Placid Blue Bomber and All-America at St. Lawrence University shot consecutive rounds of even par 70 on Hartford’s public courses at Goodwin Park and Keney Park. Her opening 70 on Saturday at Goodwin Park gave Caligiore a one-shot overnight advantage over Mia Grzywinski, a member of the Quinnipiac University golf team. However, the players made the turn on Sunday deadlocked after Caligiore’s front nine 37 with Grzywinski shooting 36, both negotiating the course’s treacherous greens.
The collegiate standout caught fire on the inward nine, recording five birdies en route to a five-under par 30 on Keney Park’s final nine. Caligiore gave chase with a two-under 33 that ended up three shots off the pace. Grzywinski’s final round four-under 66 and three-under tournament total of 137 took the crystal trophy.
Third place went to LPGA teaching professional, Jordan Lintz, a player with LPGA and Futures Tour experience. Playing together in the final group, the threesome produced their best collective golf as they combined for nine birdies from the tenth through the fourteenth holes. Caligiore accounted for three of them in her comeback bid.
“Mia was just awesome on the back nine,” said Caligiore. “My ball-striking could have been better, but I hung in there and made a lot of good par putts. I gave it my all on all my shots, so that’s all I can ask.” For the weekend, she hit 28 of 36 greens in regulation.
The week started at the Connecticut Women’s Open in Old Lyme where she tackled Black Hall Golf Club.
In a field of 65, she finished the two-day competition tied for twelfth overall and seventh among professionals. The effort was highlighted by a first round one over par 73 where she hit 15 greens.
