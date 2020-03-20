ABRUPT ENDING: PSU women's lacrosse makes most of short season

PLATTSBURGH — Just like that, it was all over.
A promising start to the season for the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team ended in disappointment.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA’s hand to cancel the remainder of its winter and spring sports seasons.
Every collegiate team went through a lot of the same frustration, seeing their seasons come to an end, but the Cardinals’ circumstances were a bit different.
In just the second year of program history, Plattsburgh State, which was 4-0 and building momentum with every game, had everything come to an end all too soon.
“It’s hard because we see the progress we made in our short season,” Cardinals coach Julie Decker said. “We were a quarter of the way through our season, and we had made so many strides and had already broke several different records from the previous season.”
While the heartbreak is strong, the motivation moving forward is even stronger for the Cardinals.
“It’s tough to see it end the way it did, but hopefully, with any luck, that will just make us be more hungry for the seasons to come and keep improving like we have been,” Decker said.
“We felt like we had the rug pulled out from underneath us.”
FINDING OUT
When news broke Thursday, March 12, that Plattsburgh’s season had been cut short and canceled, emotions were high.
Before the official news, the Cardinals already knew their season had been suspended, so spirits were already low.
“Even before the season was canceled, I knew the outlook was not very good,” Decker said.
Plattsburgh was holding a team meeting when the NCAA released its official ruling.
When a decision that some would consider a fantasy became reality, sadness spread through the Cardinals’ locker room.
“In the meeting, we suggested the team start packing up their stuff,” Decker said. “Once the actual news came out and everything was official, all the players packed up their lockers and went to the cars.”
NOT READY TO LEAVE
After packing up their equipment and getting ready to head home all to soon, the Plattsburgh squad took a little bit more time to spend together before parting ways.
“Nobody wanted to leave, and nobody wanted to say goodbye,” Decker said.
Many of the Cardinals were out on the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex Field, and a couple players had brought out a football and a volleyball to play around with.
The team members shared a couple laughs and tried to block out the dark cloud that was over all athletic programs that bleak March day.
“We were out there for as long as we could be just wanting to be together,” Decker said. “What we will miss the most is all being together. Take the lacrosse part out. It’s all about building relationships and being with your teammates when you play any sport.”
A SHORT, BUT GOOD YEAR
Plattsburgh went 2-15 a season ago but jumped out to a 4-0 start in 2020.
The Cardinals kicked their season off with a dramatic 13-12 overtime win against Canton and then also picked up victories over Norwich, College of Mount Saint Vincent and Castleton.
“The whole group got along and gave it their all every day,” Decker said. “I think that’s where we got to where we were this season. We wanted to win some games this season. It was tough last year going through the season without much success in terms of wins and losses.”
Plattsburgh would have entered into conference play this Saturday with a home SUNYAC game against New Paltz.
The Cardinals were hoping to continue to keep the success going as a new program.
“We were looking forward to getting into SUNYAC play and climbing the ladder,” Decker said.
“We still have not gotten our first conference victory. We are going to have to wait on that, but it’s just exciting for the future that we saw the success we did, especially as a new program.”
THE SENIORS
Like all collegiate teams, Plattsburgh seniors are now faced with a tricky situation.
The NCAA recently granted another year of eligibility to those affected by the cancellation of spring sports, but many seniors may have already had plans set for after graduation.
“You don’t want the athletes to lose out on the opportunity if possible,” Decker said. “But it’s too early at this point to know what everyone will be deciding.”
The Cardinals had five seniors on the roster, including Katelyn McCabe, Kerri Corcoran, Saranac alumna Kaitlyn Boyea-Guynup, Leah Herman and Katelyn McGlauflin.
“There’s a lot of semester left,” Decker said. “That’s going to be a personal decision up to them, but I was glad to see the NCAA do the right thing there and give the year of eligibility back.”
REFLECTING ON THE PROGRAM
Even though last year did not see many wins and this season was cut short, Decker said there’s plenty she’s proud of in terms of how the program continues to develop.
“Right now we have an awesome group of girls, and moving forward, everyone wants to make a name for themselves, and ultimately, we want to be competing for a conference championship,” Decker said.
Decker, who played lacrosse at Brockport and most recently served as the head coach at Division II Fort Lewis for three seasons, was named Plattsburgh’s coach in 2017.
As the emotions from this shortened season start to simmer and the Cardinals get ready for the 2021 campaign, Plattsburgh’s coach sees a bright future.
“I was really motivated coming into this job because I knew it was going to be a challenge, and I wanted to build this program and make a name for it,” Decker said.
“Plattsburgh is a great place to be, and the support we have from our administration along with the dedication from our players is going to help us be successful.”
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.