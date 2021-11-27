Abellard nets two as Plattsburgh girls beat Clinton

CLINTON — Susie Kennedy's goal midway through the third period tied the game, and Amaya Abellard's overtime goal lifted the Plattsburgh High girls' hockey team to a 4-3 non-conference win over Clinton on Friday.
Abellard finished with two goals for the Hornets, while Tekla Fine-Lease and Kennedy each added one.
Kelsey Fuller scored twice for Clinton and her two goals in the third gave the hosts a 3-2 lead. Kennedy pulled PHS even at the 7:31 mark before Abellard won it at 2:03 of the extra session.
Amelia Lebrun made 30 saves in net for PHS. Amanda Vaughn picked up assists on three of the Hornets' goals.
“I know as a coach we don't have many girls,” PHS coach Trevor Cameron said. “However, the amount of heart and character is incredible to watch. Our girls played together today and stuck to the game plan.
“Amaya Abellard started her career with two big goals, including the overtime winner. We need to enjoy this win and get ready for Skaneateles tomorrow.”
Plattsburgh 4, Clinton 3, OT
Plattsburgh 0 2 1 1 — 4
Clinton 1 0 2 0 — 3
First period- 1, C, Kopek, 6:28.
Second period- 2, PHS, Fine-Lease (Vaughn), 6:28. 3, PHS, Abellard (Phillips), 6:59.
Third period- 4, C, Fuller, 1:03. 5, C, Fuller ppg (Rey), 6:23. 6, PHS, Kennedy (Johnston, Vaughn), 7:31.
Overtime- 7, PHS, Abellard ppg (Vaughn, Fine-Lease), 2:03.
Shots- Clinton, 33-23.
Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 30. Lapointe, C, 19.
