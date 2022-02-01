PLATTSBURGH — An outstanding legacy begins to blossom when a person truly commits themself to family, faith, education and coaching.
Gary Ryan dedicated his entire life to these four things, and his lasting impact on countless individuals leaves no doubt that his legacy will always be cherished.
Ryan, 71, passed away Jan. 24 after a long illness, surrounded by family and leaving lasting memories that will stay in the hearts of many.
He was a true staple to the North Country sports community primarily as a hockey and football coach at St. John’s and Seton Catholic, and he even coached some baseball at the schools.
Ryan, who also served on multiple sports leadership committees, was not just a sports figurehead, however. He was also an educator and principal, and all the people he crossed paths with felt his incredible presence.
“He was just such a loyal man to all the communities he was part of,” said Josh Harrica, who played football for Ryan and head coach Larry Carpenter in the mid-90s.
“His family and his church meant the world to him, and athletics were so important as well. Being such a loyal guy, it was so important to him to have those communities be strong communities so the younger generation could have opportunities.”
PLENTY OF ACCOLADES
Ryan would be the first to say how winning played a secondary role to sports’ primary purpose of serving as an outstanding outlet for young adults to learn life lessons.
With that being said, his winning accolades speak for themselves.
During 18 years coaching hockey, his teams captured 15 sectional championships, 13 league championships, six final four appearances and two state titles.
On the football field, he helped lead nine teams to sectional crowns.
Ryan won Coach of the Year a combined 16 times from the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference — 13 times for hockey and three times for football — and was inducted into the New York State High School Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
“He did everything for the kids,” longtime Seton Catholic boys basketball coach Larry Converse said.
“Everyone respected him. The kids respected him, and he got the most out of them. That’s all you can do as a coach, and I learned a lot from him. I am thankful that he was the one that hired me back in the ‘80s to coach at St. John’s and gave me a chance. He did that for a lot of people.”
THE HOCKEY DAYS
Ryan’s involvement in hockey reads like a movie script.
He helped bring hockey to his hometown of Lyon Mountain with Mugsy Bingel and started the Lyon Mountain Hockey Association.
The early days featured hockey played outdoors by the local church pond before moving to another outdoor location next to the well-known sand piles of Lyon Mountain.
From there, the hockey action remained the same, but headed indoors to the Lyon Mountain Mine Powerhouse.
Ryan helped create the backbone of hockey in Lyon Mountain, and that passion later shifted to St. John’s.
“He was a man with a vision of hockey in Lyon Mountain. Look at where it led him, and look where it led many others,” said Steve Rolich, who played hockey under the direction of Ryan at St. John’s from 1978-1981.
“My deepest gratitude goes to Coach for his dedication, gumption and perseverance. His efforts were very influential on my life.”
Ryan used many great players from the Lyon Mountain Youth Hockey Program to start a new wave of talent at St. John’s.
He helped build the Irish squad from scratch, and his program was built by what one of his former players Matt Tolosky (1978-1981) said were his dedication, devotion and endless efforts to make his teams the best.
“He had a way of attracting talent to his teams and to St. John’s,” Tolosky said. “There were a lot of great hockey players all around the North Country, and they all went there to play for him. He built it, and they came.
“The talent and number of players coming from Lyon Mountain combined with other talent from the Plattsburgh area resulted in a hockey dynasty for years to come. His band of players from Lyon Mountain helped him build St. John’s hockey.”
The dynasty Tolosky referenced could have happened elsewhere when Ryan headed off to Beekmantown for a year in the late ‘70s, but he was gone for just a year before he realized he was meant to be at St. John’s and eventually Seton Catholic once the Irish merged with Mount Assumption Academy in 1989.
“Gary was dedicated to St. John’s and Seton, and he worked countless hours as a teacher and coach,” said Tom Brandell, who was a star hockey player for Ryan, a senior captain and 1981 Player of the Year.
“He could have had a career in a public school, in fact he tried it for a year, but couldn’t resist taking the job at Seton. His career is unmatched in the area for dedication to sports in Catholic schools.”
A STRONG LEADER
Hockey was Ryan’s first love, but football was right up there for him as well.
“Mr. Ryan loved St. John’s and what later became Seton Catholic,” said Roger Kennedy, who played for Ryan from 1978-1981 and was the first player Ryan had who played Division I hockey at Colgate.
“He was a good athletic director and a great hockey coach, but many people did not know that he was a great football coach. He wanted his hockey players to play fall sports to get in shape for hockey.”
One of Ryan’s most memorable traits was his calm but stern nature.
A great example of this was a memory former Seton Catholic football standout and current Beekmantown boys hockey coach Justin Frechette carries with him to this day.
In the 1996 Section VII Class C football championship, the Knights were playing Saranac Lake under the lights at Bailey Avenue Field.
Late in the game, the Seton Catholic defense was trying to complete a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter and was one stop away.
Frechette was the defensive captain that year and typically went over during games to get instruction from Ryan.
After a third-down stop and a timeout, Frechette went to the sideline to find out what Ryan wanted the defense to do on fourth down.
“I was pretty worked up and had a lot of emotion and was asking what he wanted us to do,” Frechette said.
“I will remember to this day Coach Ryan said, ‘Go do what we do. Tell the boys to make a play.’ He was never rattled. In the biggest of moments, he was calm.”
The Knights went out following the timeout and made a play and eventually were sectional champions.
Frechette is just one of the many players who has a memory like this, and the confidence Ryan had in his players stemmed from great preparation in practice and the motivation to always give student-athletes the best opportunities possible.
“He was always big on being proud of representing and respecting Seton Catholic,” Harrica said. “It was important to Gary Ryan to provide quality opportunities in athletics and education to students. He would want people to continue to provide the same type of product for the student-athletes of today.”
A LASTING IMPACT AND HUMOR
For Harrica, now the High School Principal at Northeastern Clinton, he said he always remembers and tries to replicate the educational tendencies Ryan showcased.
Even more importantly, Harrica said being personable and relating to the young adults that walk the halls of his school are key components to his daily responsibilities.
“I’ll always remember how he had the great ability to be serious, but he also had these little moments where he would hit you with a quick jab of humor,” Harrica said.
“A great one I remember was when we were going to Saranac Lake my senior year for a track meet. He was our bus driver that day. We stopped at Burger King, and I was standing there looking at the menu for too long. I remember him standing there going, ‘C’mon Hammer, this is not the Last Supper! Pick something!’ Hammer was my nickname, and that was his dry sense of humor.”
Similar to Harrica, Frechette, who followed an eerily similar educational path as Ryan, had some great moments of his own with his beloved coach.
Exactly as Ryan did, Frechette taught social studies and got his first teaching job when Ryan and Seton Catholic hired him in 2001. Frechette now has gone on to be an administrator and hockey coach at Beekmantown just like Ryan was at St. John’s and Seton Catholic.
Fast forward to 2014, and Frechette experienced a moment with Ryan before his Beekmantown team took the ice for a sectional championship that he will never forget.
“Before the game, I had someone put their hand on my back,” Frechette said. “I turned around, and it was Coach Ryan. I remember him telling me, ‘I came to watch the game tonight to support you. I just want to tell you how proud I am. When I watch your team play, you play exactly how I would want my team to play.’
“I will never forget how much that meant to me.”
FOR THE KIDS
After Ryan’s time coaching at Seton Catholic wrapped up and he retired in 2009, his presence never left the sports community.
He even coached at Plattsburgh High at various levels in the early 2010s once Seton Catholic merged with the Hornet program.
When Pat Keleher took over as Plattsburgh’s head coach, he knew having Ryan within his staff would prove to be vital for numerous reasons.
“He always expressed to me that he wanted nothing to do with head coaching anymore,” Keleher said. “He just wanted to work with the kids and help out any way he could, and that’s really a prime example of the man he was, and I will always cherish him being on my staff.”
His final years coaching with the Hornets included being the defensive coordinator for a year at the varsity level and then helping out in a variety of ways during other seasons at the junior varsity and modified levels.
He continued coaching until his health did not permit any longer.
Ryan was even asked by Tolosky if he would be interested in helping coach with the Plattsburgh High boys varsity hockey program recently, but he had to turn the opportunity down.
“It all came full circle when I asked him if he would be interested in helping my son Joe and I coach at Plattsburgh High,” Tolosky said. “Unfortunately, his illness wouldn’t allow him to, but it was a joy to discuss it with him.”
‘HE WAS SO SPECIAL’
For Tolosky, who knew Ryan since he was an eight-year-old boy, the life lessons he took from his former coach still are fresh in his mind today.
During his playing days, he said he and many of his teammates never realized in the present how Ryan was not only teaching them about sports, but about life as well.
“That is where his dedication to youth helped so many,” Tolosky said. “He was the real deal. He was a strong role model and a strong man of faith and family.”
At the end of the day, what meant the most to Ryan was being there for his student-athletes, supporting his school and church communities and most importantly, being there for his family.
“He was a true example of everything that was St. John’s and now is Seton Catholic,” Seton Catholic Principal Mary Forbes said.
“I remember meeting him for the first time in 1976. Our classrooms were right next to each other. Every teacher who had a chance to work with Gary and every student who had an opportunity to play a sport for him or be in his classroom knows the type of person he was and how much he cared for his community.
“He was so special, and we will miss him.”
