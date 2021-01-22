3 in 30: Section VII to launch weekly, live video event for student-athletes

PLATTSBURGH — In a time when student-athletes are separated from their usual routines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk has created a platform to combat against that.
Section VII will launch a new weekly series called 3 in 30 beginning Monday at 7 p.m..
The new feature, organized by Walentuk, is a live Microsoft Teams event offering all student-athletes within the section an opportunity to join a webinar that features a guest speaker who will provide three takeaways in a 30-minute span intended for student-athletes.
"The idea for this is to bring in people with three big ideas to help assist and guide our student-athletes to be engaged in a time when they are not able to compete and do anything," Walentuk said.
"We want to bring in people with perspective with the ability to get them in shape online and give them perspective and an outlet to ask questions about anything they want."
FIRST SESSION
Section VII's first 3 in 30 will feature Scott Cutaiar of Jump Camp, which is an offseason conditioning camp that has been run for student-athletes in the North Country for the past 20 years.
Cutaiar is also a teacher within the Beekmantown Central School District who has coached various sports throughout his career.
"A lot of times as a teacher, you can't come with too much at once," Cutaiar said. "I love the format and having three ideas you can focus on. As long as these kids can take one or two of the three things, it's a lot easier to remember a coaching point.
"You don't want to overwhelm kids, but if you can zone in on three things in a short amount of time, you are going to increase the attention span among athletes, and they are more likely to stay with it."
Cutaiar stressed this is a great opportunity for student-athletes to combat against the sacrifices they have had to make in terms of not having the consistency of sports to promote physical and mental health as well as the camaraderie being part of a team creates.
COMING TOGETHER
Walentuk has shared a link to the upcoming Microsoft Teams event with Section VII's athletic directors and asked that the link be shared with their student-athletes.
When joining the meeting, student-athletes are asked to say their name and what school they belong to in order to participate in the event.
In addition to guests sharing their three takeaways, there will also be an opportunity for student-athletes to ask questions and have a constructive dialogue with the speaker.
"So often in this day in age, kids can go and watch a YouTube video to be a better free throw shooter or run faster, but a lot of times, kids have a lot of questions that just pertain to them as individuals," Walentuk said.
"That's why we want this to be in a live format where the kids have the opportunity to engage and not just be presented the material but also be part of it. They can help shape the dialogue of the 30-minute session."
If student-athletes within Section VII have not received the invite information and are interested in joining the event, Walentuk asks that they contact their school's athletic director.
MOVING FORWARD
Walentuk intends to have new guests for 3 in 30 every week, and each live episode will also be archived and available to student-athletes afterward if they are unable to join the live session.
All student-athletes are encouraged, however, to join the live meeting.
"It's great for Matt to provide a short and sweet presentation to bring in people with a variety of backgrounds so athletes can get exposed to several messages," Cutaiar said.
"We know students don't always connect with one message, so if these kids can eventually connect with a message over the course of a couple speakers or potentially link messages together, that's what we want."
