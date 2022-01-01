2021 CVAC Volleyball All-Stars

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball all-stars for the 2021 season have been announced.
Most Valuable Player- Lily Snide (Plattsburgh High)
Defensive Player of the Year- Sophia Wypyski (Beekmantown)
Coach of the Year- Sandy Huber (Lake Placid)
Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award- Lake Placid
First Team- Kristi Cantwell (Plattsburgh High), Lauren Cross (Beekmantown), Julia Crawford (Lake Placid), Elyse Hogan (NAC), Rachel Madore (Peru), Mallory Martin (Peru), Anica Null (Saranac Lake), Zoe Vaughn (Saranac).
Second Team- Allie Barber (NAC), Alyssa Bartholomew (Peru), Allison Crahan (Plattsburgh High), Rachel Letourneau (NCCS), Ella Repas (Beekmantown), Mia Sanford (Saranac Lake), Raven Sessoms (AuSable Valley), Taylor Whitson (Saranac Lake).
Honorable Mention- Charlize Daniels (Beekmantown), Sadie Dumas (NCCS), Aubrey Hayes (Lake Placid), Alison Hewitt (Saranac Lake), Kate LaPoint (NAC), Alexandrea LaValley (Peru), Olivia Nowosielski (Plattsburgh High), Kelci Pelkey (AuSable Valley), Hailey Schiraldi (Saranac).
