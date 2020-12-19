2020 TOP 20: No. 8 — Pelkey, Munson linked together forever in record books

Schroon Lake's Andrew Pelkey achieved a great individual milestone in February this year and broke a record that stood since 1999.
Pelkey broke the all-time Section VII boys basketball scoring record in a 70-67 win against Beekmantown, dropping a game-high 30 points for the Wildcats.
In the process, Pelkey surpassed Beekmantown standout Dan Munson's mark of 1,696.
It was a special moment for Pelkey, his teammates, the Schroon Lake community and the Munson family.
Munson was actually in attendance to watch the game, check out his alma matter and see Pelkey make history.
The two shared a moment after the game and will now hold a special bond with each other in the future.
ORIGINAL STORY
Feb. 21
BY JOEY LAFRANCA
Sports Editor
SCHROON LAKE — Records are meant to be broken.
A new player owns the Section VII boys basketball scoring record, and his name is Andrew Pelkey.
Pelkey, a senior at Schroon Lake, officially took over as the record holder Friday.
With his game-high 30 points in the Wildcats' 70-67 win over Beekmantown, Pelkey surpassed Dan Munson (1,696) on the all-time list.
A NIGHT OF EXCITEMENT
The duo's names will be linked together in the record books forever, and a congratulatory meeting on the court between the two after Schroon Lake's win over Munson's high school alma mater created an instant bond.
Munson was in the crowd Friday night to watch Pelkey break the record he owned since 1999.
"I probably wanted him to get it more than he did," Munson said.
"I was just really excited for him, and I looked forward to the night and just trying to make the night as special as I could for him. He is not just an exceptional basketball player. He is an exceptional kid. He is respectful, and I feel like I am the one that is lucky to have met him."
'WIN THIS GAME'
Pelkey officially passed Munson with a made free throw in the third quarter and now stands at 1,704 career points as Schroon Lake enters the playoff season.
Many who know Pelkey would not be surprised that he did not want the game stopped after he broke the record.
Instead of having a mid-game celebration, Pelkey wanted to dedicate all his efforts and energy toward winning.
"I told my coach (Lee Silvernail) that I just wanted to play the game," Pelkey said. "Whenever it happened, it would happen. A huge weight went off my shoulders when I saw that free throw go in.
"After I broke the record, I just thought to myself, 'It's over with. Now, I can win this game.'"
That's exactly what Pelkey did.
GRITTY PERFORMANCE
In addition to his 30 points, he finished with eight rebounds and five assists.
"Of all the games he played, that was probably the best game he ever played," Silvernail said.
"He took high-quality shots, he made some tough shots when we needed them and he had five assists. He did a great job of showing the people who were there who he is as a basketball player. He is more than a scorer. He's a true player."
The true player Silvernail speaks of started playing at the varsity level as an eighth-grader.
ALWAYS WORKING
At first, he was just a shooter, but as time went on and Pelkey worked at his game, his repertoire kept growing.
"It's crazy what these years have been like," Pelkey said. "I have gotten stronger. I have been able to go in the post when I can. I was a shooter when I was younger, but to be a slasher and drive the ball now, I like that more. I like my fast-break abilities as well. That's probably my biggest strength.
"I give a lot of credit to my teammates. Their unselfish play has made it possible. I have had wide-open layups that could have been shots from someone else that were passed off to me. I appreciate all my teammates and coaches believing in me."
'HE'S A GREAT KID'
For Munson, watching Pelkey play reinforced the player he thought he was.
Game recognizes game, and Munson said Pelkey defines what a true team player is and noted some similarities between himself and the new record holder.
"He is giving 100 percent out there all the time," Munson said. "He works hard, and he loves to win. We just both loved the game, and we both love sports. We were both able to excel at the game of basketball.
"I felt like I had known Andrew all my life after talking to him after the game. He's a great kid, and his whole family was awesome. They are great people, and there are a lot of them."
Pelkey held the same sentiment toward Munson and his family.
"The support from Dan and his family was beyond anything I could expect," Pelkey said. "It truly meant a lot. He congratulated me after the game, and he just wants to keep in touch with me in the future."
FILMED HISTORY
Leading up to the milestone night, Pelkey had watched a few of Munson's performances on tape, including the game he went over 1,000.
That game was quite the matchup for Pelkey to watch, as Munson, who was harassed by Northeastern Clinton fans throughout, went off for 52 points.
"Andrew told me how he watched my 1,000-point game, and I thought that was so cool," Munson said.
"All the students at NCCS had brought tennis balls and were throwing them at me the second or third time down the court. I was not very liked around the league, which I took as fuel. After they threw tennis balls at me, I got a little extra motivated. I got my 1,000th point and scored 52."
For the future, Munson gave Pelkey the tape featuring him taking over as the scoring leader when he passed Keene's Andy Dumas and his mark of 1,576 on Feb. 3, 1999, against Saranac Lake.
Munson said he hopes it starts a tradition and that the tapes can be passed on whenever the record may be broken again.
"I thought that was so cool that Dan wanted to do that," Silvernail said. "Just think, whenever that record is broken again, there will be tapes of Andrew's game on DVD, and there will also be Dan's tape. Who knows how things will be watched when the record is broken again, but it's just a cool thing to have done."
FAMILY FIRST
The Wildcats enter into sectionals as the top seed in Class D and play March 4 in a semifinal.
For Pelkey, being able to accomplish various feats and set new records with his teammates by his side has made everything that much more special.
"For starters, I have family on my team," Pelkey said. "I have my little brother, Isaiah, and my cousins Collin (Bresnahan) and Cian (Bresnahan). Four of our five starters, including myself, are family by blood, and this entire team is my family as well.
"That part of it is super cool. If I did not have my teammates, none of this would be possible, and having them is what makes everything I have accomplished even better."
