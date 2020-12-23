2020 TOP 20: No. 6 — Cuomo OKs certain interscholastic sports to begin play Sept. 21

Throughout the entire summer, many wondered if interscholastic sports would take place this fall.
Things were pointed up as COVID-19 cases were down, so many thought there was a chance.
As it turned out, some sports were cleared and others were not based on their risk levels.
While the perfect news would have been all sports being cleared, the ones that were given the OK still made for a special moment.
Since March, no sports at the high school level had been played, so word that soccer, tennis, cross country, field hockey and swimming could begin practice in all regions of New York on Sept. 21, was a welcomed announcement.
This led to what was a successful fall season in Section VII and many great opportunities for student-athletes.
ORIGINAL STORY
Aug. 24
BY JOEY LAFRANCA
Sports Editor
ALBANY — Some interscholastic sports are in the clear.
Others are not.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead Monday for lower-risk sports such as soccer, tennis, cross country, field hockey and swimming to begin practice and play in all regions of New York beginning Sept. 21.
"Schools will be coming back," Cuomo said during a press briefing. "There will be a little of a period to gauge what is happening, and on Sept. 21, they can start to practice and play all across the state."
Higher-risk sports with full physical contact, such as football, wrestling, rugby and ice hockey are not authorized to play, but may continue practicing.
School sports must follow Department of Health guidance.
No travel practice or play is permitted outside of a school’s region or contiguous regions or counties until Oct. 16.
"We are doing this in phases," Cuomo said. "We want to see what the effect is. We want to see how it works. Schools opening in general is a big question mark. What could the effect be? The fall is a big question mark. Many of the experts are suggesting there may be a second wave or a recurrence. Phasing will allow us to watch it."
Cuomo also said schools need to limit capacity of indoor facilities to no more than 50 percent occupancy and limit spectators to no more than two spectators per player, in addition to implementing social distancing and face coverings.
LONG-AWAITED DECISION
School athletics have been on the back burner since March 12, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to postpone its winter championships indefinitely.
That decision had a trickle-down effect that saw the remainder of the winter season as well as the entire spring season canceled.
"It gave me a little optimism and a pep in my step," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said about Monday's announcement.
"It's a boost of energy because it has been a dark time. This is all dating back to when we had to cancel those regional basketball games back in March. This is the first time we have been given the go-ahead, and it's very encouraging."
WHAT COMES NEXT
Prior to Cuomo's announcement Monday, NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas outlined a timeline his association will follow once guidance was provided by the governor.
• Within 24 hours, section directors and NYSPHSAA officers will meet
• Within 48 hours, NYSPHSAA’s COVID-19 task force will meet
• Within 72 hours, NYSPHSAA officers will make a final decision if the unveiled guidance calls for such action
“Looking forward to continuing our discussions to ensure student-athlete safety is paramount,” said Zayas, referencing his enthusiasm in a Tweet toward the upcoming guidance from Cuomo.
MEETINGS
Section directors and NYSPHSAA officers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss matters regarding how to move forward with school sports.
NYSPHSAA's COVID-19 task force, which was established in May to serve as an advisory committee, will meet at 2:30 p.m.
The committee, comprised of NYSPHSAA member superintendents, principals, athletic directors and executive directors in addition to representatives from New York State Athletic Administrators Association and State Education Department, will likely evaluate what will be determined during the morning meeting between section directors and NYSPHSAA officers before a final decision is made.
All involved will need time to interpret guidelines established by the Department of Health, which is the main reason for these meetings.
"This is all encouraging news for us, but there are still a lot of questions," said Walentuk, who will take part in both Tuesday meetings. "I am looking forward to digging into the guidance that will be coming from the Department of Health."
Walentuk also said various topics of both meetings should include discussing various health protocols such as social distancing and mask requirements.
Questions about potential spectator limits as well and transportation issues will also need to be considered, Walentuk said.
"There still are a lot of questions that will have to be worked out, but we are happy to have the opportunity to work these issues out," Walentuk said. "Everything will come together with time."
OTHER QUESTIONS
Other stereotypical fall sports, such as volleyball, gymnastics and sideline cheerleading, are in a state of limbo as to whether or not they will be allowed to begin competition.
Additional guidance and clarification should accompany further decisions from NYSPHSAA.
"That's why we need to see the guidance," Walentuk said. "We need to see if it's similar to youth sports from the summer or something different."
NYSPHSAA already canceled its regional and state championships and delayed the start of the fall season until Sept. 21, before Cuomo's guidance, so certain sports not being allowed to begin until the September date mirrors NYSPHSAA's original plan.
NYSPHSAA also has a secondary plan, a condensed three-season scheme, in place if the COVID-19 pandemic causes sports to be delayed or postponed through the remainder of 2020.
The condensed season includes three tentative 10-week sessions beginning with the winter season (Jan. 4-March 13) followed by the fall season (March 1-May 8) and then the spring season (April 5-June 12).
The dilemma with Cuomo's guidance is neither of NYSPHSAA's plans outlined certain fall sports allowed to be played while others remain sidelined.
"That's going to be worked on and where we will spend a lot of the time (in meetings)," Walentuk said. "If there are not any sports allowed right now, how do we fit them in and adjust seasons will be the questions we look at most likely."
HAPPY TO PLAY
While NYSPHSAA finalizes a reopening plan for sports, coaches are happy to have a chance to be back on the field.
With school sports on hold since March, the chance to return to play is not being taken for granted by many teams.
Plattsburgh High girls soccer is one of those squads.
"I get the sense that all involved in sports are willing to do what we have to do to make this happen," Hornets coach Tim Mulligan said. "The parents and kids are knowledgeable about this situation. They care about safety, and I think that even though there are concerns and risks, it's balanced with safety protocols and social distancing when possible."
Various recreational leagues in the region, including the North Country Boys and Girls Soccer Summer League, have given some confidence when knowing whether or not sports can be played.
"If we can do it safely, and the recreational leagues have shown we can do it safely, I think this is a great thing we can do for area kids."
And as much as some coaches and players are excited to have the opportunity to play games beginning in late September, other sports only permitted to practice and not participate in competition will likely be reassessed in the coming weeks.
"I understand the decision," Peru football coach Ryon O'Connell said. "I think it's a good step moving forward. As the governor said, it's a process. If that's the process we are going with, hopefully we can get cleared in a couple weeks of practice. It's a good step for all the local kids to get back into the sports scene. I am happy for all the kids."
As to what is allowed in football practices and other athletic events, time will tell.
"I think we will have a better idea of all that in the coming days," O'Connell said. "I am hoping more guidance can come out, and then, we can go from there."
